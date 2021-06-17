Cancel
Boston, MA

Celebrating Juneteenth on and off Campus

By Kayla Dungee
Boston University
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaint parties, film screenings, webinars, and more. This year, for the first time, Boston University is observing Juneteenth as an annual official University holiday. Celebrated each year on June 19, the holiday commemorates the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the United States—in Galveston, Tex.—learned from Union soldiers that slavery had ended and they were free. (The University celebrates the holiday this year on Friday, June 18, since June 19 falls on a Saturday.) This year also marks the first time that Massachusetts is observing Juneteenth as a state holiday, making it one of 47 states that now does so. On June 15, the US Senate voted unanimously to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, and on June 16, the US House of Representatives voted, 415 to 14, to approve it. It now goes to the president for his signature.

