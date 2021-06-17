AHS Class of 2021 Parade Friday June 18

One of the coolest events around is the Senior Parade celebrating the Allentown High School Class of 2021. The parade will launch from AHS at 6:00 p.m. and work its way through Allentown, Upper Freehold Township and Millstone Park in Millstone! The parade will be escorted by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s officers. We also appreciate the support of the Allentown Police and our first responders from Allentown, Upper Freehold and Millstone! The link below will bring you to the parade route. If you are living in Millstone, the approximate time to be at Millstone Park is between 6:45 and 8:00 p.m. Join in celebrating this amazing group of kids!