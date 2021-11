September 23, 2021. Cleveland, Ohio. The Chicago White Sox have just lost the second game of a doubleheader against their division rival Cleveland Indians, but remain on the field late into the night, celebrating as though they’ve just won the World Series. Those who aren’t aware of the context behind the celebrations might be confused why they are happening. Didn’t they just lose? What they do not know is that this is a historic day for the Southsiders; despite the loss, they have just secured their first American League Central division title in 13 years.

