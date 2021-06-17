Chelsea’s modern fullback: What’s next for Reece James?
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool clicked when the German unearthed two gems on either side of his defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson became joint creators-in-chief for the Reds, adding their unique traits to the team’s rock-and-roll style of football. But what Klopp did at Liverpool was nothing new. His arch-nemesis, Pep Guardiola, had previously used fullbacks at Bayern Munich and Barcelona to great attacking effect. Philipp Lahm marshaled the wing at Bayern while Dani Alves had a position nailed down in one of the greatest Barcelona teams in history. Modern football has always desired a modern fullback, and consequently, the demand and prices for them have soared sky-high. Luckily for Chelsea, it has always had one at home.theprideoflondon.com