Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea’s modern fullback: What’s next for Reece James?

By Akshat Mehrish
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp’s Liverpool clicked when the German unearthed two gems on either side of his defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson became joint creators-in-chief for the Reds, adding their unique traits to the team’s rock-and-roll style of football. But what Klopp did at Liverpool was nothing new. His arch-nemesis, Pep Guardiola, had previously used fullbacks at Bayern Munich and Barcelona to great attacking effect. Philipp Lahm marshaled the wing at Bayern while Dani Alves had a position nailed down in one of the greatest Barcelona teams in history. Modern football has always desired a modern fullback, and consequently, the demand and prices for them have soared sky-high. Luckily for Chelsea, it has always had one at home.

theprideoflondon.com
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
289K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Andrew Robertson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Philipp Lahm
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Jack Of All Trades#German#Reds#Bayern Munich#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Jude Bellingham delivers Reece James verdict amid Chelsea transfer rumours

Jude Bellingham has described Reece James as the "perfect athlete" amid transfer speculation linking the Borussia Dortmund star to Chelsea. According to Goal, the Blues are hoping that their 'efforts in building relationships' in their talks over a move for Erling Haaland will help them in the race to sign Bellingham in the 'longer term'.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea set to miss out on Achraf Hakimi which is fine

Chelsea had been hoping to take advantage of Inter Milan’s financial situation by signing one of their best players. At first, that was Romelu Lukaku until he announced he wanted to stay. The Blues pivoted to the next most likely option, Achraf Hakimi, with Paris Saint-Germain also sniffing around. It...
Premier League90min.com

Reece James emerges as surprise target for Manchester City

Manchester City are keen to pursue a deal for Chelsea and England full-back Reece James this summer. The Blues academy graduate has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over the past couple of seasons. Having spent the 2018/19 campaign out on loan at Championship side Wigan, James has now cemented his place in Chelsea's first team and is a regular in the England squad.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s own Captain America: What’s next for Christian Pulisic?

Shirtless, drenched in beer, fists pumping in the air, one could see what the goal meant to Christian Pulisic. The American Dream made the Americans dream of glory, victory over their fiercest rivals and of much greater things to come. As he celebrated his match-winning penalty against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final, those watching behind Chelsea-tinted glasses must have surely asked themselves, “will a solitary goal for his club mean as much to Pulisic ever?”
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s academy gem: What’s next for Conor Gallagher?

“I did not want to say this in front of him. But he will go right to the very top.” The look on the face of a teenage Frank Lampard was that of shock and sadness. 18 at the time, he wasn’t the midfield metronome he would go on to become at Chelsea soon after. He wasn’t an England centurion, either. He was just a teenage boy looking for someone to show faith in him. Thankfully, when a West Ham United fan criticized him to his face in a club forum, his uncle—Harry Redknapp—came to his rescue.
Premier Leaguebackpagefootball.com

What’s next for Tottenham Hotspur?

The last few weeks certainly have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Tottenham Hotspur fans. The inevitable news that star man Harry Kane wants to leave the club broke first. A move that would significantly hamper their chances to return to Europe’s elite in the Champions League, and also hurt their ambitions to finally break the trophy-less curse that has haunted the club over the last 13 seasons.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti pushing for Chelsea fullback Emerson

Napoli are eyeing Chelsea fullback Emerson Palmieri. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is eager to find a new fullback signing this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli have submitted a bid to Benfica for Nuno Tavares worth €12m. But Tavares is only "Plan B", with the priority still Emerson. Napoli's new...