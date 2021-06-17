Chelsea’s modern fullback: What’s next for Reece James?

“I did not want to say this in front of him. But he will go right to the very top.” The look on the face of a teenage Frank Lampard was that of shock and sadness. 18 at the time, he wasn’t the midfield metronome he would go on to become at Chelsea soon after. He wasn’t an England centurion, either. He was just a teenage boy looking for someone to show faith in him. Thankfully, when a West Ham United fan criticized him to his face in a club forum, his uncle—Harry Redknapp—came to his rescue.