Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Character's Five Best MCU Moments

There are several reasons to look forward to Loki, Marvel’s new streaming series. After the very interesting Wanda Vision and the most routine Falcon and the Winter SoldierFrom June 9 – and at the rate of one chapter per Wednesday – the story will unfold centered on the elusive-eyed villain, Thor’s brother. Another product that dialogues with viewers in a pandemic, although in the northern hemisphere they are more outgoing. Not only for the opportunity of its premiere, but also for a story and an aesthetic that refers to the Orwellian dystopias of futures dominated by bureaucracies who, as in this case, are in control of time. Universes in which people must swallow the anxiety to access the knowledge that is forbidden to them. This is how the British actor Tom Hiddleston will analyze it in this interview, who plays the protagonist with notorious pleasure.