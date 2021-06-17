Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Character's Five Best MCU Moments
In a new promotional video on behalf of Loki, franchise star Tom Hiddleston gave IMDb a look inside his own perception of Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe journey. The actor has been identified with Loki since he first appeared in Thor in 2011, and managed to appear in five Marvel movies and become the most fan-favorite villain in the universe. So...what did he like the most? Per a chat he had on IMDb's What To Watch, Hiddleston identified five essential Loki moments. To give a sense for how long Loki's journey really was, these moments take place between his first appearance and Thor: Ragnarok nearly a decade later.comicbook.com