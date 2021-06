DeeJay Johannessen encountered some skepticism when he opened the HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness in 2018 in downtown Arlington. The group has been around North Texas since 1994, first offering education on HIV prevention and women’s health issues. HELP Center is now among the largest Texas programs providing pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis, two treatments used to prevent HIV. Treatment and services at the center are free for all patients, regardless of patients’ insurance. The organization also offers free condoms and condom-of-the-month programs.