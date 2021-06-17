Cancel
POTUS

Op-Ed: Infrastructure investment would benefit underfunded pensions

By Sen. Stephen Sweeney
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 9 days ago
Senate President Sweeney says proposed infrastructure fund would enable state and local pension systems to add revenue-generating assets. Starting next month, for the first time in over two decades, the state of New Jersey will be making the full payment it is supposed to provide to keep the pension systems for teachers, state employees and retirees afloat. It will be the first time since 2000 that the state has made its full actuarially required contribution, and it carries a hefty price tag — $6.5 billion a year or more every year for the next 30 years.

