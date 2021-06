The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially fell during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer. This suggests that the market is still supported, but you should also pay attention to the fact that the Wednesday candlestick was also shooting star, showing a little bit of hesitation. In fact, you can even look at the Tuesday candlestick to see that the market is somewhat flat. It is interesting, because we have been in a nice run to the upside, although I would not say that it is concerning.