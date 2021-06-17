How much Money should I Invest in my Home?

CHARLOTTE -Resorts have all changed, where they are accepting clients. Almost every resort I represent has FREE departure Covid 19 testing on-site, or else offers it at a very reasonable cost. This is very important to add to your planning. Every resort I represent, without exception, has new standards of cleanliness that meet very strict standards established by WHO or a similar organization, and monitored by the health department of that country. Sandals Resorts, for example, have over 19 procedures that are practiced on a daily basis at every resort in every country. Some examples are a seal on your entry door when you arrive, written protocols displayed prominently in the room so you know what is being done, when and where, employees wiping entire pool surfaces down with disinfectant on top surfaces as well as under the water.