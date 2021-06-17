Cancel
Politics

Where is NJ’s revenue windfall coming from?

By John Reitmeyer
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 9 days ago
Lawmakers will decide how to use these extra funds in a new spending bill expected within days. After scrambling to address revenue shortfalls during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers now find themselves in the exact opposite position this year. The deadline...

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

