Charlotte, NC

Ultrasound for Pets

Posted by 
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 9 days ago
CHARLOTTE – Just like in humans, ultrasound can be very useful in diagnosing health issues in pets. Ultrasound is a non-invasive technology that uses sound waves to gather diagnostic information without surgery of internal anatomy. “It is the same procedure as is used with humans, only requiring gel and probe,” says Dr. Amy Haase of Charlotte Veterinary Surgical Services. “We even overlap the same companies and equipment. It is non-painful and usually does not require sedation in 99% of my patients.”

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

