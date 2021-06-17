Ultrasound for Pets
CHARLOTTE – Just like in humans, ultrasound can be very useful in diagnosing health issues in pets. Ultrasound is a non-invasive technology that uses sound waves to gather diagnostic information without surgery of internal anatomy. “It is the same procedure as is used with humans, only requiring gel and probe,” says Dr. Amy Haase of Charlotte Veterinary Surgical Services. “We even overlap the same companies and equipment. It is non-painful and usually does not require sedation in 99% of my patients.”www.minthilltimes.com