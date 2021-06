As the budget details are hashed out, policymakers must not squander the state’s revenue windfall. And they should take widespread public input. There are some alleged sightings that truly challenge the imagination, such as the Loch Ness monster, flying saucers, four-leaf clovers, and so on. Most unimaginable to many is the New Jersey state government awash in cash. Who would have ever thought? It is important that policymakers not squander this richness, but rather spend it carefully, creatively, thoughtfully and with widespread public input.