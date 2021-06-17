Rickert steps down as girls basketball coach at Shamokin

Stepping away from coaching is never easy, and Jordan Rickert echoed that thought following her recent resignation as the head coach of Shamokin Area girls’ basketball team. “There is no good time to walk away from something you have passion for and something you have done all of your life, but I just felt that it was time,” Rickert said. “I want to focus my time elsewhere and I also want that for my other coaches. It is hard coaching in one school district and working in another. With the travel time in between and during the season, you are working 11-plus hour days at the minimum. I just need sometime away from the sport, especially as a head coach.”