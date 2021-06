Angelina Jolie is set to appeal the custody decision which gave her ex-husband Brad Pitt joint custody of their kids, amid messy divorce proceedings. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are heading back to court. The Maleficent star has appealed the recent decision, which granted her ex joint custody of their five minor children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox. According to court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, the former couple have a hearing set for July 9. The A-lister’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel, along with attorneys for both parties, who will be given time to present their arguments.