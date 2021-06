In his first six seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns has already cemented himself as the second-best player in Minnesota Timberwolves history. Statistically, the former No. 1-overall pick out of Kentucky is everything fans could want in a franchise player. Towns is one of just 17 players in NBA history to average more than 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in their first six seasons in the NBA. That list includes 15 Hall of Famers, Joel Embiid, and Towns. With that company, you would think KAT was on the fast track to the Hall of Fame himself — but not so fast, my friend. He plays for the Timberwolves, where nothing is guaranteed.