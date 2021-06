Gov. Charlie Baker and his team celebrated the construction of affordable homeownership Thursday in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood. He used the setting to declare he wants to spend $1 billion of federal COVID-19 aid to support similar homeownership and housing priorities across the state. Standing in the driveway of one of the new owner-occupied homes built along Gilbert Avenue with the help of state and local money, Baker explained the goal of the CommonWealth Builder program.