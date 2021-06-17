Man driving a tractor allegedly injures police officer, SWAT team from Alamosa called for help in standoff with suspect

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was injured as a man driving a tractor reportedly refused to listen to authorities Wednesday night. The incident started at about 6 p.m. near San Luis. The town is southwest of Alamosa and close to the New Mexico border. According to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, a man behind the wheel of a tractor was running over vehicles on his own property. Surrounding law enforcement officers were called to the area to assist.