Haverhill Police, a regional SWAT team and emergency medical technicians responded to an incident early this afternoon on the edge of the city’s Acre neighborhood. What appeared to be officers of the Special Weapons And Tactics Unit of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, Haverhill patrolmen and Trinity EMS were dispatched around 1 p.m., Friday, to Cedar Street, between Fifth Avenue and White Street. Officers taped off an area of Cedar Street. The SWAT arrived with an armored vehicle, wore protective vests and at least some carried assault rifles.