Northern Essex Presents ‘Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth’ Online Tonight
Northern Essex Community College presents “Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth,” a free online webinar, tonight at 6:30. Edward Carson, Governor’s Academy dean of multicultural education and a member of the History Department, explores how the many achievements of Afro-connected peoples have disrupted the patterns of racism that persist. The talk introduces the audience to recent scholarship regarding Black progress, and addresses age-old narratives about Black people and Juneteenth.whav.net