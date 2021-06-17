Cancel
Northern Essex Presents ‘Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth’ Online Tonight

Northern Essex Community College presents “Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth,” a free online webinar, tonight at 6:30. Edward Carson, Governor’s Academy dean of multicultural education and a member of the History Department, explores how the many achievements of Afro-connected peoples have disrupted the patterns of racism that persist. The talk introduces the audience to recent scholarship regarding Black progress, and addresses age-old narratives about Black people and Juneteenth.

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

