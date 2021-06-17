Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

UArizona frat loses recognition status due to violations

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has issued a loss of recognition status to a fraternity due to student code of conduct violations.

UArizona officials announced Tuesday that the university’s Dean of Students Office found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for violating the code of conduct during two events in March.

They said Pi Kappa Alpha was cited for alcohol violations, conduct endangering others and failure to comply with authorities.

The fraternity’s loss of recognition status will remain through May 2026 when all current members are scheduled to have graduated or be no longer present at the school.

Pi Kappa Alpha has filed an appeal with the university.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

487K+
Followers
259K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frat#Alpha Kappa Alpha#The University Of Arizona#Uarizona#Ap#Dean Of Students Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.