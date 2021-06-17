Cancel
Buying Cars

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: Jeep's All-New Three-Row Is a Well-Rounded Surprise

By Peter Holderith
 9 days ago
After 11 years of the same old Grand Cherokee, the new three-row model is one of the most pleasant sucker punches I've ever received. The current, fourth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has been on sale for more than a decade and, despite Jeep's best efforts to boost its upmarket, five-passenger staple, its age is beginning to show. Not aesthetically, mind you; with just a minor facelift along the way, the Grand Cherokee is still somehow as sharp-looking as it was when it debuted at the New York Auto Show back in 2009. It's only starting to feel a little old because it's missing something vital these days: a third row. That's changed—along with a whole lot more—in the new 2021 Grand Cherokee L.

