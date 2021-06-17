Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Alex Rodriguez ‘Grateful’ To ‘Lean’ On Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After J.Lo Split: ‘She’s There For Him’

By Allison Swan, Sarah Jones
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A-Rod reunited with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Miami gym on June 12 and sources say the former MLB player has been leaning on her since splitting with Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez called his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 48, a “world class mommy” after she joined him for a workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on June 12. The 45-year-old baseball legend split with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in March and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his ex has been helping keep his spirits up.

hollywoodlife.com
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Ex Wife#Yankee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

A-Rod Leaves Katie Holmes’ Apartment Building After Ex J.Lo’s Reunion With Ben Affleck

The plot thickens! As thins heat up between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the star’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, was photographed at Katie Holmes’ apartment building on June 13. Alex Rodriguez is in New York City and he was photographed leaving an apartment building in Manhattan on June 13. The building is where Katie Holmes lives, although it is not clear whether or not she is the reason he was at that location. Photos showed the former baseball star exiting the lobby while wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. It is not confirmed why he was in the apartment building.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Post-Jennifer Lopez Breakup, Alex Rodriguez Is Praising His Ex-Wife

Seriously, is everybody having warm, fuzzy feelings for their exes these days?! While the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion continues to heat up, it turns out Alex Rodriguez has been getting hot and heavy with his ex, too — in the gym, that is. The retired Yankee and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, along with 22 other family and friends, just completed a nine-week fitness program in Miami, and the baseball legend had nothing but compliments for his former wife and mother of his two kids.
MLBnaughtygossip.com

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife for Workout!

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife for Workout! Alex Rodriguez has proven that coparents can also make good gym partners. The retired MLB pro, 45, referred to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis as a “world class mommy” on Saturday, posting a photo of her nurturing skills in the gym. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … Wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote with the photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex-Wife Amid Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Alex Rodriguez isn't letting go of his past either. As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their romantic rekindling, the former Yankee star has turned to one of his former flames: ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Over the weekend, A-Rod, 45, spent time with Scurtis, 48, as well as other family members and colleagues, as they completed a 54-day fitness challenge. "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he captioned a shot of him, alongside Scurtis and another friend, via Instagram Story.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus spotted with Alex Rodriguez

Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus has been spotted with Alex Rodriguez, fuelling speculation of a romance, which Alex's representative has denied. Ben Affleck's ex has been spotted with Alex Rodriguez. Lindsay Shookus - who previously dated the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star, who has since moved on with...
RelationshipsPosted by
People

Alex Rodriguez and Ex Cynthia Scurtis Have a 'Good Relationship Now,' Put Their Kids First: Source

Alex Rodriguez has made strides over the years in maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Sources tell PEOPLE that the newly single father of two, 45, and Scurtis, 48 - whom he recently called a "world-class mommy to our girls" Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 - have made improvements in their friendship for the sake of their daughters.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Madison LeCroy Jokes She’s Responsible For Jennifer Lopez Reuniting With Ben Affleck; Madison Claims She Had No Role In Jennifer And Alex Rodriguez’s Split

Madison LeCroy really brought her own individual brand of messy to Southern Charm. Her tumultuous (and thankfully former) relationship with Austen Kroll was hard to watch from the beginning. All the way back to the world’s most hilarious video of her catching Austen having an alleged threesome. Madison has a special way of pushing Shep Rose’s buttons. And she has a thing for flirting with A-list athletes to piss of Austen, Craig Conover and anyone else who has a problem with her.
MLBElite Daily

Here's The Deal With A-Rod's Dating Life After His Split From J.Lo

There are plenty of fish in the sea. But after landing (and losing) a catch like J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez has had all eyes on his post-breakup love life as of late. The MLB star and Lopez parted ways in March 2021 after four years of partnership and, just months later, the Hustlers actor seemingly started ~sneaky linking~ with none other than her own ex, Ben Affleck. But Bennifer’s reconciliation’s got everyone wondering: Is Alex Rodriguez dating after his split from Jennifer Lopez, or is he still in heartbreak recovery mode? The answer is pretty unexpected.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Alex Rodriguez doesn't plan on dating

Alex Rodriguez doesn't plan on dating "for a while". The 42-year-old former baseball star - who has two children, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - is reportedly focusing on himself and his kids following his break-up from Jennifer Lopez in April. A source told Entertainment Tonight:...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Alex Rodriguez reacted negatively to Jennifer Lopez’s kiss with Ben Afleck

Alex Rodriguez cannot come to terms with breaking up with his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez. 51-year-old singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez split after four years of relationship. The couple was preparing for the wedding, but after three postponements of the date of the celebration, J. Lo broke off the engagement.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s kids look all grown up in new photos

Jennifer Lopez is crazy about her “coconuts.” The 51-year-old superstar kicked off the weekend on Friday, June 4 by sharing a carousel of her and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme, both 13. She put a pair of coconut emojis in the caption, referencing her longtime nickname for the duo. From flying in a private jet to enjoying sweet moments at home, the photo dump was a lovely little treat for fans.
MLBMarin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share steamy kiss in front of her kids, ex-husband

Two months after Jennifer Lopez announced the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez — and the blended family they were building together — the singer had her two children join her for an affectionate, PDA-packed dinner with her new boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Page Six reported that the on-again lovers...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Garner Is A Doting Mom While Rocking A Maxi Dress To Get Son Samuel, 9, At Swim Practice

Jennifer Garner looked fabulous in a navy dress as she picked up her nine-year-old son from swim practice on June 24. Jennifer Garner, 49, was incredibly chic as she gave her son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 9, a lift from his swim practice in Brentwood on Wednesday, June 23. She wore a flowing navy-blue collared dress with a simple white pattern, along with Gucci sneakers that had the word “Loved” emblazoned on the side in gold. Jennifer also accessorized by sporting a pair of sunglasses, a simple brown face mask, and an Apple Watch with a rainbow-band.