Alex Rodriguez ‘Grateful’ To ‘Lean’ On Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After J.Lo Split: ‘She’s There For Him’
A-Rod reunited with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Miami gym on June 12 and sources say the former MLB player has been leaning on her since splitting with Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez called his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 48, a “world class mommy” after she joined him for a workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on June 12. The 45-year-old baseball legend split with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in March and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his ex has been helping keep his spirits up.hollywoodlife.com