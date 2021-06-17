Local climbing guide's sighting modifies search for missing hiker in Grand Teton
As the search continues for a 27-year-old hiker now missing for eight days, a tip from a local climbing guide will focus search operations Thursday on Garnet Canyon. Park rangers received the new report Wednesday of a June 8 sighting fitting Cian McLaughlin's description, according to a park news release Wednesday evening. The guide reported seeing the man hiking up the Garnet Canyon trail, above the Garnet Canyon and Surprise Lake trail junction at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.