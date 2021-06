Miss Diana Ross is dropping a new single on Thursday. It’s called “Thank You.” Once a part of the Supremes with the late great Mary Wilson, Cindy Birdsong, and Florence Ballard, Diana remains a superstar. She’s put a snippet on Twitter to whet our appetites. Will an album follow? It will just be grand to hear that voice. PS I have no idea what label she’s on. RCA? Motown? BMG? Someone will tell us what’s going on, I’m sure.