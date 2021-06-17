Single-source panel measurement is key to optimizing social media planning, says DISQO report
Most people flit across multiple social media platforms constantly like pollenating bees, although they may favor one over the others. As media planners look to get a handle on how to strategize around this promiscuous activity, they are often reliant on each platform to provide measurement of audiences, creating silos of data that don’t correspond to each other, and that may not be 100 percent trustworthy.digiday.com