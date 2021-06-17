Single-source panel measurement is key to optimizing social media planning, says DISQO report

Sprout Social’s 2021 Index finds that 93% of marketers say social media has accelerated competition in their industry. The opportunity of social media has never been greater than it is today, and as a result, social marketers see social media as both the catalyst for competition and the key for differentiation. According to the 2021 Sprout Social Index: Accelerate, 90% of marketers say social data is what enables them to stay one step ahead of their competitors. The newly-released data showcases that social media is now an essential way for marketers to understand their audiences’ needs, distinguish their brand and grow their business. In fact, 86% of marketers say they use competitor insights from social to identify new business opportunities. Despite this, the survey shows that marketers are missing an opportunity to leverage social data and share key insights with the rest of their organization.