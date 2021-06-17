Zendaya Teases 'Euphoria' Season 2
After revealing a series of images last month, Zendaya has now given fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated second season of Euphoria. Taking to Instagram, Zendaya celebrated the second anniversary of the popular TV show. “Happy 2 year Euphoria anniversary… See you soon,” the star captioned along with a muted video of herself and costar Hunter Schafer looking at each other in East Highland High School’s hallway. Not much else has been revealed yet, but it seems like Jules and Rue are ready for another journey.hypebae.com