Zendaya Teases 'Euphoria' Season 2

It has been what seems like years since we last took a trip to Hawkins, Indiana, to catch up with the characters of Stranger Things, but with filming on the massively anticipated fourth season well underway, we are almost ready to take a trip back to the Upside Down. While there has been little official information released about the plot and what we can expect, some new set photos suggest that there is a traumatic time coming for at least one of the gang. While the context of the images is unclear, there is plenty to keep interest for the upcoming season well and truly stoked. Read on for potential spoilers.