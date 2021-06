Steeplechaser Emma Coburn and shot putter Jessica Ramsey seal Tokyo spots. After a two-day break, action resumed at the US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene on Thursday (June 24) with more stunning quality on show. The two winners of the day each broke the meeting record as Tokyo places were decided in the women’s steeplechase and shot, while there were also some special times in the first round of the women’s 200m as the meeting confirmed it is by far and away the greatest and most competitive national championships in the world.