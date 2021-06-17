Johnnie Beatrice Morton
Johnnie Beatrice Morton, 76, of Cameron, OK passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home. Johnnie was born April 26, 1945 in Van Buren, AR to John & Mary Juanita (Forehand) Flanagan. She was a hairdresser for 50 years. She raised chickens & cattle. Her hobbies included cooking & gardening and she loved to watch westerns. She was a member of the Rock Island Free Will Baptist Church. Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; brothers, James & Presley Flanagan; sister, Catherine Flanagan.okwnews.com