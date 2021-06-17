Man Drowns at Woodward Reservoir Wednesday Afternoon, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Reports
June 16, 2021 - Oakdale, CA - Members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Special Vehicle Operations (SVOU) Unit, as. well as the Coroner’s Office, are currently investigating a drowning at the Woodward Reservoir located just outside of Oakdale. Calls came into dispatch on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at about 2:33 p.m. reporting a possible adult man going under 100-feet off the shore of Fisher Point.goldrushcam.com
