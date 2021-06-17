Cranford Street Lot And Setback Variance, Industrial Drive Sign Variance Granted

The Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals granted two variances Tuesday evening, a Cranford Street lot and setback variance and an Industrial Drive sign variance. Susan Stearns asked the ZBA to allow a variance for the lot and setback requirements for 639 Cranford St. Essentially, Community Development Director Tory Niewiadomski explained the variance would allow Lots 2C and 3C in Block 34 1 to be subdivided. The property, zoned single family, has a 25-foot front yard setback, 6-foot side yard and 10 foot rear yard setback and minimum 6,000 square foot lots. The lot currently contains two homes, with a total lot size of 11,314-square feet. It is not possible to create two 6,000 square foot lots based on its existing footprint.