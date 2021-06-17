Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

The week in bankruptcies: Omkar Hotels Inc. and Prime Restoration LLC.

Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacksonville area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 11, 2021. Year to date through June 11, 2021, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -55 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
772
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Hotels#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Omkar Hotels Inc#Prime Restoration Llc#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 18, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Real EstatePosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - June 18, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...