Bronx, N.Y. – (October 24, 2021) – If you were running late to the Fordham Rams' final regular season women's soccer match against George Mason on Sunday, you missed out on a lot. Danielle Etienne and Milan Bornstein each scored in the first ten minutes of the contest, while the Fordham defense went into lockdown for the rest of the contest, as the Rams posted a 2-0 win over the Patriots at Jack Coffey Field.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO