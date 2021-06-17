Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe Sheriff adds team that specializes in mental health response

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — They are not law enforcement officers – and they don't carry guns. But, a new team working for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is still on patrol with one goal: helping during mental health calls. “We’re civilians. We dress in civilian clothing. We’re unarmed,” said Kaleb...

www.9news.com
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Guns#Behavioral Health#Health Center#Arapahoe Sheriff#Acso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mental HealthIdaho State Journal

Telehealth for mental health talking points

The pandemic forced many people to shift to telehealth for their mental health needs. Online therapy, or “telehealth,” for mental health care can be very effective, and while we’re emerging from the pandemic, it may remain a great option for people. Telehealth also presents challenges for patients and providers, but we are finding solutions.
Mental Healthbizjournals

Elevating the conversation on mental health and addiction

As Mental Health Awareness Month draws to a close, we must remain focused on long-term challenges we face in society every single day. Mental health issues such as addiction, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide all are a part of the daily struggles faced by millions of families across the world.
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Michigan needs care response for mental health calls

When a person has a heart attack, we send an ambulance. But if a person is having a mental health crisis, the police show up. Why?. It’s a question many cities and states are asking as they look at issues surrounding policing, and it’s a conversation we should be having in Michigan, too.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council looks at options to support mental health, crisis response

The Yakima City Council will explore the possibility of integrating mental health support with crisis response using American Rescue Plan funds. Council member Kay Funk presented five proposals Tuesday to the council to target the homelessness and substance abuse in Yakima. Three parts of Funk’s proposed program involve addressing mental health challenges for those experiencing homelessness, including a human services department to manage homeless funds, funding mental health professionals for crisis response and purchasing two paramedic-led emergency response vehicles.
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

The pandemic's mental health toll

COVID-19 shed light on and exacerbated the structural problems in the U.S. mental health care system — which often requires patients to seek out care and pay out-of-pocket for it. Demand for mental health services has skyrocketed, and therapists have reported difficulty meeting demand. #1. An angry red rash being...
Mental Healthnewspressnow.com

Overcoming the stigma of mental health issues

May was National Mental Health Month. However, all year long we need to pay special attention to the importance of mental health while avoiding the stigma attached to mental illness. As a pastor for many years, I often had church members privately approach me about their mental health struggles. I...
Needham, MAWCVB

5 ON: Mental health and wellbeing

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A look at the issues faced by many every day, and the major advancements made in the treatment of mental health. If you or a friend or loved one need help finding resources for mental health care, here are some local and national resources and organizations featured in stories during Project Community: Mental Health and Wellbeing.
Mental Healthpinkisthenewblog.com

Mental Health and Sleep Patterns

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and the two are inextricably intertwined. One of the aspects of physical health that most impacts mental health is sleep. If you don’t sleep well or for long enough, your mood will suffer. Mental illnesses can also trigger insomnia. Sleep and mental health are so connected that it is essential to address both for overall good health.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
Mental Healthkjzz.org

COVID-19 Adds To Mental Health Strain On Parents, Caregivers

Parents and unpaid caregivers of adults have long faced mental health challenges brought on by the stressors of their roles. A new study published by the CDC shows how COVID-19 may have intensified those struggles. In a survey of more than 10,000 parents and caregivers in December 2020 and February–March...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Behavioral Health vs. Mental Health: How Are They Different?

If you’ve done research on mental health, you may have seen references to behavioral health and wondered what it is and how the two are different. Although behavioral and mental health are related, it’s important to understand what makes each one unique and how they influence each other, especially if you are considering a career in this field.
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida High School Adds Sol Vista Employee to Support Youth Mental Health

The Salida School District has been working with Solvista Health and increasing its mental health support services. At their June school board meeting, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Solvista that will further allow them to support mental health in the district. The district uses a co-location services model which translates into 50 hours a week of services between Solvista and students in the schools. This covers all the schools in the R-32-J district.
Mental HealthBrookings Institution

How the American Rescue Plan Act will help cities replace police with trained crisis teams for mental health emergencies

Last November, we co-authored a Brookings report on alternatives to police as first responders when dealing with people experiencing a mental health crisis. In the report, we drew attention to pathbreaking examples and innovative strategies from around the country that are using specially trained crisis intervention teams rather than armed police. We also highlighted a range of steps needed for such teams to become the standard approach to defusing dangerous mental health incidents.
Philadelphia, PAdrexel.edu

Drexel Community Learns Mental Health Awareness and Response

A mental health first aid course from the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) is now available virtually. College of Medicine faculty and staff are encouraged to register for the class, which DBHIDS’s Healthy Minds Philly program brought to Queen Lane for graduate faculty members in 2019.