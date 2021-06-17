CBS 13 Sports: Wildcats’ season ends
Despite a 20 win season, the Brawley softball season can't advance past San Marcos. SAN MARCOS, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Maybe it was the heat. Perhaps playing in an 11 inning night game the day before. Most certainly a combination of both. On Wednesday the Brawley Wildcats softball team was eliminated from the CIF San Diego Section Division I playoffs by San Marcos 11-0. The Wildcats had lost nearly a week ago to San Marcos 6-2 on June 10th. To advance to the Division championship game, they needed to defeat the Knights two times. It didn't happen and Brawley is eliminated after posting a 20 win season.kyma.com