Preliminary data for May released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) shows that Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted number of employed individuals rose both over the month and over the year. The May estimate of 1,923,028 shows an increase of 3,505 from the April revised figure of 1,919,523. The data also shows an increase of 151,282 individuals from the May 2020 figure of 1,771,746…