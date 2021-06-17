GSAFE to build leadership and safety for LGBTQ+ students in Wisconsin
For 25 years, GSAFE has been working to create just and safe schools for LGBTQ+ youth, empowering students to become leaders, focusing on students of color, interacting with over 250 student clubs, training educators in school districts throughout Wisconsin on how to overcome bias and solve threats to youth in their schools. Co-Executive Director, Brian Juchems, talks to Jan Miyasaki about their mission, vision, and programs in action today.www.wortfm.org