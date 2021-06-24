Utah Jazz | Dunk by Rudy Gobert

Gobert finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Clippers. Gobert was basically taken out of the equation by the Clippers who went primarily with a small-ball lineup. A tactic that has been implemented throughout the series thus far, Gobert was simply unable to impact the game on either end of the floor. This strategy is almost certainly going to repeat itself in Game 5 and so the Jazz will hoping he can have more of a tangible influence on the game, at least on the defensive end of the floor.