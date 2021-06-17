Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Former youth pastor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child over several years

By Shelby Filangi
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qm75N_0aWnlGW100

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The District Attorney's Office says a Colorado Springs youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Vincent Stites, sexually assaulted a girl in his youth group while working at Friendship Assembly of God Church in the early 2000s'.

Court documents say he started having an inappropriate relationship with the girl, beginning when she was 12-years-old and continued until she was 18. The documents state Sites confirmed the assaults , claiming he was in love with the victim at the time.

Detectives began investigating Stites after receiving a report in September 2020 . Police arrested Stites in late February, charging him with one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Stites later went on to own and operate HellScream Haunts, a Colorado Springs Halloween attraction. HellScream's co-owners released a statement saying Stites is no longer involved in the company following his arrest.

He'll be back in court on September 23 for sentencing.

The post Former youth pastor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child over several years appeared first on KRDO .

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
616
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Youth Group#Sites#Hellscream Haunts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man sentenced to life in prison for 1987 slaying of 20-year-old soldier in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge sentenced Michael David White to life in prison without the possibility of parole early Friday morning, less than 24 hours after a jury found him guilty of murdering Darlene Krashoc nearly 35 years ago. Police found Krashoc's body dumped behind a restaurant off South Academy in the early The post Man sentenced to life in prison for 1987 slaying of 20-year-old soldier in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

First day in court for an unlicensed daycare provider regarding 3-month-old’s death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The unlicensed daycare provider who's facing charges after an infant died in her car appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Dana McNair operated a daycare out of home across the street from Widefield Elementary. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a three-month-old boy was found unresponsive The post First day in court for an unlicensed daycare provider regarding 3-month-old’s death appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New Details Emerge in the Killing of a Pueblo Woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested two men in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in New Mexico on May 21. According to a statement from PPD, charges are being filed against 52-year-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce for the homicide of 33-year-old Amber The post New Details Emerge in the Killing of a Pueblo Woman appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found guilty for 1987 killing of Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Michael Whyte has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of a Fort Carson soldier that happened over 30 years ago. Spc. Darlene Krashoc, 20, was found dead behind a restaurant on S. Academy Boulevard in the early hours of March 17, 1987. Colorado Springs police say she The post Man found guilty for 1987 killing of Fort Carson soldier appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

2 Pueblo men arrested in connection with killing of woman found in New Mexico

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the alleged killing of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in New Mexico on May 21. According to a statement from PPD, charges are being filed against 52-year-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce for the homicide of 33-year-old The post 2 Pueblo men arrested in connection with killing of woman found in New Mexico appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two women burglarizing cars at several Colorado Springs gyms, using stolen credit cards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of stealing from local gyms then using the money they took to make several purchases. The women have been burglarizing vehicles at several gyms in Colorado Springs, including 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness, and Villa The post Two women burglarizing cars at several Colorado Springs gyms, using stolen credit cards appeared first on KRDO.
Texas StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado Springs shooting caught in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 34-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week in Colorado Springs has been taken into custody, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD s aid Paris Toler-Anderson was arrested by the United States Marshal Service in San Antonio, Texas. Toler-Anderson is the suspect The post Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado Springs shooting caught in Texas appeared first on KRDO.
Arvada, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Arvada Police release video of ambush in Olde Town, confirm ‘Samaritan’ shot by officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arvada Police Department has officially confirmed that John Hurley, the Colorado Springs native who helped take down a gunman in Olde Town Arvada earlier this week, was shot by a police officer. APD posted a lengthy update to its Facebook page Friday afternoon detailing more information about the "ambush," and The post Arvada Police release video of ambush in Olde Town, confirm ‘Samaritan’ shot by officer appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after stealing vehicle, ramming into a Teller County Deputy, and fighting deputies

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after stealing a vehicle, ramming into a deputy, and leading authorities on a pursuit. Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a carjacking at 21st St. and Bott Ave. Monday around 10:45 p.m. The victim said they were traveling northbound on 21st St. in a The post Man arrested after stealing vehicle, ramming into a Teller County Deputy, and fighting deputies appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested for burglary and criminal mischief in Pueblo, shatters business window

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. in Pueblo, Officers Hector Herrera, Rehan Cardona, Jake Hill, Christian Flores, & Brian Gowin responded to a Belmont liquor store on report of a burglary. When the Pueblo Police Department officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the store. The burglar tried to escape out The post Man arrested for burglary and criminal mischief in Pueblo, shatters business window appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: bicyclist dies from injuries following crash with pick-up truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a bicyclist died nearly a week after a crash with a pick-up truck. On Tuesday, June 15, at 4:34 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a Dodge pick-up truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According The post Colorado Springs Police: bicyclist dies from injuries following crash with pick-up truck appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in Pueblo in Mesa Junction neighborhood leaves one man injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shorts fired in Pueblo near Abriendo Avenue and Colorado Avenue in Mesa Junction. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department found numerous spent shell casings from handguns and a rifle. Shortly after, Officer Scott Aubuchon was dispatched to a local hospital on The post Shooting in Pueblo in Mesa Junction neighborhood leaves one man injured appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Fountain Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday on E. Fountain Boulevard. According to an update from the sheriff's office on Friday, 29-year-old Roberto Carlo Delgado Cruz was taken into custody for a first-degree murder charge. The shooting The post Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Fountain Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Bomb threat in Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon around 2:00 p.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Offices responded to reports of a bomb threat on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood, just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. The suspect, 21-year old Anderson Lee Aldrich, refused to comply with deputies' orders to surrender. The post Bomb threat in Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Evacuation ordered for residents near Lorson Ranch following bomb threat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An evacuation was issued for residents in an area of Lorson Ranch Friday afternoon following a reported bomb threat. According to the Sheriff's Office, at 1:56 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. The reporting party told deputies her The post Evacuation ordered for residents near Lorson Ranch following bomb threat appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Volunteer ambassadors return to help community members and police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CAPS (Community Advancing Public Safety) Volunteer Ambassadors in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City return this summer to assist community members and police officers beginning Friday, June 18, 2021. Since 2011, the CAPS Ambassador Program has been a unified collaboration between the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the The post Volunteer ambassadors return to help community members and police appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Five victims injured Friday night in two separate shootings near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police said that three teenagers were among five people shot around 9 p.m. Friday at or near the Citadel Mall just off Academy Boulevard. Police described their injuries as serious, but not life-threatening. Officers responded to a call of gunfire at a carnival in the mall parking lot. Two juveniles The post Five victims injured Friday night in two separate shootings near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: suspect barricades self in home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a person had barricaded themselves inside a home near Widefield High School. According to the sheriff's office, the barricaded suspect is in the area of 900 Widefield Dr. At 9:45 p.m., deputies said the suspect had been The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: suspect barricades self in home appeared first on KRDO.