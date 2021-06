The fifth season of My Hero Academia is underway and some promotion for the next episode for it has arrived!. The fifth season of My Hero Academia is underway and TOHO is doing some promotion for the next episode for it. Scheduled with a June 12th, 2021 debut, the folks at TOHO have stepped up late this week but have now added a fun preview of the 100th episode of the series that has Crunchyroll simulcasting it. The series is bringing out new episodes every Saturday at 5:30 am ET for their members and the service has it open to viewers in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Latin America.