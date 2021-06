The Kremlin voiced regret (the word of the Russian government news agency TASS) over yesterday’s incident – that should be Incident – with the British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender targeting its missiles at Crimea while in Russian territorial waters. One might try to imagine which word or words the White House and State Department – make that the Defense Department – would have employed under analogous conditions (a similar event off the coast of Florida, say) in lieu of regret.