Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Kerevi preparing to play 7s for Australia at Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sCVl_0aWndycx00

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ex-Wallabies center Samu Kerevi has returned from Japan to have a shot at making Australia’s rugby sevens team for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been included in Australia’s team to play against Olympic champion Fiji, New Zealand and an Oceania Barbarians team in the June 25-27 Oceania Championship in Townsville, northern Queensland state.

Head coach Tim Walsh announced his squad Thursday, including a first selection for Kerevi as well the return of Lewis Holland, Lachlan Anderson and Tim Anstee from their Super Rugby commitments.

After playing 33 tests and being a regular starter for Australia in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Kerevi hasn’t been available for Wallabies’ selection because he’s based overseas and playing for Suntory in Japan’s Top League.

Kerevi hasn’t played for Australia in the sevens format at all, but Walsh has suggested the ball-running, heavy-tackling midfielder can be well used as an impact player.

Walsh said Kerevi hadn’t been given any guarantees regarding Olympic selection, but had been doing everything possible to put himself in contention since returning to Australia and going through quarantine.

“Just by virtue of having a player of his calibre, it changes the dynamic of the squad a bit so he’s had a big impact,” Walsh said. “Hopefully for us and the team he gets to wear the gold jersey.”

Walsh said the enforced break from competition during the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered the playing depth.

“Players who wouldn’t have dreamt of being considered for selection are now in the mix and representing the program at an elite level,” Walsh said. “The addition of Samu is a welcome achievement for the program and underpins one of the program’s objectives – retain, recruit and develop the best Australian rugby players.”

Even during his two-week hotel quarantine, Kerevi worked out on the treadmill and exercise bike to increase his running fitness to be ready to adapt to the shorter, sharper sevens games.

“It’s definitely a lot more (running) than any 15-a-side game but I want to get fit enough to be able to play,” he said. “Whatever minutes I do get, I want to make an impact.”

This will be Fiji’s first tournament in more than a year because of restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand recently hosted a series with the Australian men’s and women’s sevens teams.

The Oceania Championship women’s tournament will include Australia’s Olympic champion squad, New Zealand and Fiji.

It will be the last tournament for all teams to fine-tune for the Tokyo Olympics, where the men’s rugby sevens tournament kicks off on July 26 and will be followed by the women’s competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

487K+
Followers
259K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#Super Rugby#Ap#Oceania Barbarians#Oceania Championship#Wallabies#Top League#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Rugby
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
RugbyPosted by
Reuters

Kerevi named in Australia's sevens squad for warm-up event

June 17 (Reuters) - Samu Kerevi thought his international career was over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup but he may get another chance to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics after being selected in a 13-man sevens squad for a warmup tournament this month. Australia are due to face...
Rugbyplanet7s.com

Tim Walsh prepares for Oceania Sevens

World Rugby recently caught up with the gold medal-winning coach of Australia as he prepared his squad for this weekend’s Oceania Sevens in Townsville. Tim Walsh knows what it takes to win an Olympic gold medal, but as the days tick down until the start of Tokyo 2020 he insists his sole focus is on making sure Australia return from Japan without any regrets.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Public HealthThe Guardian

Japan eases Tokyo’s Covid restrictions as it prepares for Olympics

Japan is to ease its coronavirus emergency measures in Tokyo from Sunday, just over a month before the Olympic Games are due to open. The capital, along with Osaka and eight other regions, is currently subject to restrictions aimed at reining in Japan’s fourth wave of cases, driven by more contagious variants.
Sportsplanet7s.com

Kazakhstan women’s 7s Olympic dream

Anna Yakovleva is hoping to sign off her career with an Olympic Games appearance added beside it. The Kazakhstan women’s sevens head coach continues to believe she can help make history for their team this coming weekend. Yakovleva can be remembered as she captained her team in the Olympic Repechage...
Rugbyplanet7s.com

Uganda Rugby 7s withdraws from the Olympic Repechage

Day 1 of the Olympic Repechage in Monaco kicked off with an interesting match against Mexico and Zimbabwe, followed by the cancellation of the only other tournament of the day. Uganda was set to face off with Jamaica this in day one of the tournament but had to withdraw dues...
BasketballtheScore

Jokic won't play for Serbia in Olympic qualifying or Tokyo

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic announced he won't be joining Serbia for this month's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament or in Tokyo should the national team qualify, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. "To my great regret, this is the moment when I have to announce that despite...
NFLhot96.com

Rugby-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five rugby sevens players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. While Jerry Tuwai’s dancing feet will again be bamboozling opponents in Fiji’s cause as the Pacific islanders defend their men’s title in Tokyo, Napolioni Bolaca has been marked out as the future of his country’s sevens programme.
Rugbydallassun.com

Blitzboks Geduld, Sage in line to return to Olympic arena

Olympic bronze medallists Justin Geduld and Dylan Sage have been included in the 17-man preliminary Rugby Sevens squad announced by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) on Thursday, the only survivors from the last Olympic Games held in Brazil five years ago. The experienced Blitzbok duo stood...
Worldrugbyworld.com

British & Irish Lions v Japan Preview

In some ways it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tourists to spring into action, what with all the ‘will they, won’t they, where will they’ debates centred around the pandemic. In others it has sped into view, with the end of this strange season (two seasons in one really) seemingly playing out on fast-forward.
Basketballbasketballnews.com

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green to play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Both Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are among the initial commitments to Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. So far, USA is set to play France and Iran during group play, with either Greece, Canada, Uruguay, Turkey or the Czech Republic joining them via the final FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament later this month.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan rely on World Cup heroes to face Lions

Japan rugby boss Jamie Joseph placed his faith in his 2019 World Cup heroes as he named an experienced team to face the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh. Ten of Japan's starting XV for Saturday's landmark first match against the Lions also began their World Cup quarter-final defeat on home soil to eventual champions South Africa.
Combat Sportskelo.com

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.