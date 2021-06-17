This Starbucks Secret Menu Drink Tastes Just Like The Minnie Mouse Frappuccinos From Disney World

Since reopening last year, Disney has yet to bring back its FastPass+ system that lets guests make up to three reservations at a time to “skip the line.”. But, as capacity continues to increase in Disney World and the parks become more crowded, a lot of Disney-goers have been wondering how to tackle the most popular rides without spending their entire day in line. So, without any announcement on when FastPass+ might return to the parks, we’ve got some tips and tricks to riding everything on your must-do list without a FastPass!