Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

This Starbucks Secret Menu Drink Tastes Just Like The Minnie Mouse Frappuccinos From Disney World

By Preston Smith
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone's favorite coffee chain, Starbucks, is known for a lot of things, but they may well be best known — at least most buzzed about — for their secret menu. Truth be told, it's not really that much of a secret. These items are typically just pre-established Starbucks items that you make a few modifications to. But Starbucks' endless customization is what we love about the chain, right?

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Food Drink#Starbucks Secret Menu#Taste Of Home#Java#Chip And Company#Grande
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Travelallears.net

The Secret to Doing Disney World Without FastPass+

Since reopening last year, Disney has yet to bring back its FastPass+ system that lets guests make up to three reservations at a time to “skip the line.”. But, as capacity continues to increase in Disney World and the parks become more crowded, a lot of Disney-goers have been wondering how to tackle the most popular rides without spending their entire day in line. So, without any announcement on when FastPass+ might return to the parks, we’ve got some tips and tricks to riding everything on your must-do list without a FastPass!
Drinksvegnews.com

The Essential Vegan Guide to Starbucks Summer Drinks

In May 2021, coffee chain Starbucks launched Oatly oat milk across the US to much fanfare, debuting two new iced beverages made with the non-dairy milk. As temperatures rise, we’re swapping our hot Oatly vanilla lattes for some caffeine on ice. From no-fuss nitro to the little-known Violet Drink, here is your essential vegan guide to summer Starbucks sips.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

This Caramel Macchiato Hack Costs Less Than Anything on Starbucks' Secret Menu

It feels like every week someone "discovers" or concocts a Starbucks drink that's colorful and whimsical and earns a spot on the chain's not-so-secret "secret menu" - that basically just amounts to giving your barista a lot of instructions. (If you are doing this, you'd better be giving your barista a good tip). And even then, the fun fades away once the cup is empty and Instagram and TikTok move on.
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

‘Ohana Updates, Bacon of DOOM, and More Disney World Menu Updates!

Hello from Florida! Its almost summer and weve been busy indulging in some very yummy summer treats! Were talking about new Starbucks drinks , a boozy cake , and a $20 Cruella cake and wed pay that again ! But weve also been excited about some restaurant reopenings ‘Ohana – yay!, as well as checking out the menus for restaurants all over Disney World! While youre enjoying the punny...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

MENU Announced for ‘Ohana Breakfast in Disney World

Several restaurants will soon be reopening throughout Disney World including ‘Ohana, Sebastian’s Bistro, and others. We’ve already shared a look at the menu that will be served during dinner at ‘Ohana, including a BIG update on the noodles situation. But, what about ‘Ohana’s breakfast menu? Today we’re sharing all the details with you about what items you’ll be able to enjoy at ‘Ohana during breakfast when it reopens!
Restaurantsallears.net

Disney World’s Maya Grill Will Reopen With an UPDATED Menu!

There’s another restaurant reopening in Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort this month!. Since the resort reopened to guests last year, there have only been a few select restaurants available, but Disney announced just a few days ago that Maya Grill will be opening on June 24th for dinner. And, now we’ve got a peek at the menu and there are quite a few new offerings and updates!
TV & VideosCNET

Wendy's Rick and Morty drinks taste like candy, interdimensional adventure

Before a portal opens to Rick and Morty's fifth season on Sunday, fans can head to fast-food chain Wendy's to try one of two drinks inspired by the hit Adult Swim show. Both "Mello Yello BerryJerryboree" and "Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime" will be available at more than 5,000 US Wendy's locations starting Wednesday, but they're already flowing at a Texas Wendy's close to me. So of course I had to swing by and have a swig or two of the bright orange and lime green-colored drinks.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Starbucks Breakfast Menu Ranked From Worst To Best

We all know that the Starbucks beverage menu is full of options to satisfy your caffeine cravings in the morning. But breakfast at Starbucks is an equally important morning ritual for many. Some stop at Starbucks on the days they are in a rush, while others make it a daily habit. The Starbucks breakfast menu ranges from breakfast sandwiches, to the popular egg bites, to bagels and spreads, and the breakfast wraps, which were one of the most popular food items at Starbucks in early 2020.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: More Mickey Mouse Beach Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To escape some of the rain storms today while at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we decided to do a bit of shopping around some of our favorite stores. While browsing Once Upon a Time next to the Pandora Jewelry shop, we spotted more additions to the Mickey Mouse Beach collection that we recently found over in EPCOT.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

So…Disney World Just Brought Back That Old Mustache Trend

We’ve already been celebrating with cookie dough cupcakes and a funny Darth Vader cake, but there are more sweet treats to check out. And if you’ll be in Disney Springs over the next few days, there’s ANOTHER cupcake for you to try!. Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC whips up tasty vegan...
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Pair of Minnie Ears is Finally BACK in Disney World!

Hey Tower of Terror fans, we’ve got some exciting merch news for you!. When it comes to iconic Disney World attractions, Tower of Terror is definitely up there! In fact, this ultra-themed ride is so popular, that souvenirs inspired by it can quickly sell out. That was the case with...
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

Disney Traditions Santa Minnie Mouse with Hot Chocolate Statue by Jim Shore

Want some hot chocolate? Look who brought you some! Dressed in a dainty Santa skirt and hat, Minnie soaks in the holiday spirit. Sipping from a cup of chocolate, this sweet mouse celebrates the most wonderful time of the year. Once again, Jim Shore captures the magic of Disney in his own unmistakable and irresistible style! Made of polyresin and calcium carbonate, the Disney Traditions Santa Minnie Mouse with Hot Chocolate Statue by Jim Shore stands approximately 6 1/10-inches tall. Pair her with the Disney Traditions Santa Mickey Mouse with Candy Canes Statue by Jim Shore (sold separately) for even more good cheer!
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

Starbucks’ summer menu is here and it looks delicious

Starbucks is always a treat. Whether you prefer to take your Starbucks in takeaway form, or love. Starbucks drive-thru, there are always so many options on the menu. With warmer weather, BBQs and beach days well and truly on their way, Starbucks’ new Refresha drinks range is just another swell way of celebrating the sunniest season.