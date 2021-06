When it was announced that Nick Madrigal was going to miss the season rest of the season, it left the Chicago White Sox with a huge hole at second base. Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia have been asked to step up and fill the void. While Mendick has performed admirably to this point, neither he nor Garcia can replicate the offense production that Madrigal provided. Many have wondered if the White Sox will seek outside help before the trade deadline.