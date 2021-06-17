Cancel
'Zola' Saga Is Now a Book Ahead of Riley Keough and Taylour Paige Movie's Release

By Alyssa Fikse
Cover picture for the articleTo correspond with the June 29 release of the wild film Zola starring Riley Keough and Taylour Paige, A24 is releasing a book version of the epic Twitter saga that inspired the movie entitled The Story. The book is a collaboration between Zola director Janicza Bravo and A'Ziah "Zola" King herself and features a foreword by Roxane Gay and an afterword by Janicza Bravo. The entire stranger than fiction and massively viral tale is contained within the pages, so be sure to grab a copy from the A24 shop before seeing the upcoming film.

popculture.com
