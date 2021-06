Researchers analyze coronary angiography video interpolation methods to reduce X-ray exposure frequency

A lot of work has been done using high refractive index glasses, diffraction grating systems and lens element design to reduce the size of camera lenses, but a group of researchers are now targeting the air-space between those elements in a bid to create miniaturized optical systems. The team from the University of Ottawa proposes inserting what they call ‘spaceplates’ into a lens construction to alter the optical path in such a way that the gaps between elements in the lens can be reduced. They further propose that when combined with metalenses these spaceplates could, in theory, allow optical systems that are almost flat and extremely thin.