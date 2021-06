After some time, Akshan has been confirmed as the next League of Legends champion through a Riot press release as well as through some other more interesting means. This comes after speculation from a Wild Rift leak that seemed to confirm some aspects of the next major event. Whether this will be the end of the Viego story or not is yet to be known but it definitely seems like the next part of the story. Here is a quick look at Akshan as the next League of Legends champion.