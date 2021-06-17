Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

The risk of deportation still hangs over thousands of people in the DACA program

KVUE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Austinite Diego Corzo is a team leader at a real estate firm in the northwest part of the city. He is a college-educated engineer who developed a love for selling real estate, and he has been successful at it. But despite all he’s achieved, Corzo runs the...

www.kvue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Deportation#Peru#Real Estate#Daca#Austinite Diego Corzo#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationWHNT-TV

9 years of DACA, Dreamers still wait for path to citizenship

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers are still living in limbo nine years after the creation of DACA. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was intended to serve as a temporary protection for young immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. Tuesday marks the ninth anniversary of the policy’s creation.
Congress & Courtsladailypost.com

Luján Marks 9th Anniversary Of DACA Program

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) released the following statement marking the 9th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:. “Nine years ago today, undocumented youth – our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and valued members of our communities were able to come out of...
Boise, IDKIVI-TV

DACA program turns nine, local 'dreamer' shares her story

IDAHO — In 2012, Betsaida Chavez-Garcia was in her fourth year of undergraduate studies at the College of Idaho. She remembers being concerned and scared of what may lie ahead after graduation. “Beyond that, I also wanted to go to higher education. I wanted to enroll in a master’s program....
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and Iran Have ‘Supercavitating Torpedoes’. The U.S. Navy? Nope.

Both Iran and Russia claim to have supercavitating torpedoes—but what are they?. Supercavitating torpedos are rocket-propelled and ride inside an air bubble through the waves. The bubble they fly though is produced by internally-stored gas that is ejected out the front of the torpedo, creating a bubble “pocket” that envelops the torpedo almost completely.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
HomelessKMJ

Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Eviction Moratorium Extension

(KMJ) – Governor Newsom and legislative leaders announced that the current eviction moratorium will be extended through September 30, 2021. $5 billion in federal rental assistance will be used to help state tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction. The agreement widens rental assistance by increasing reimbursement...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats ask Texas Supreme Court to override Abbott veto

Texas Democrats are asking the Texas Supreme Court to override Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) veto for funding to the state legislature. Democratic House members and legislative staff put together a petition for a writ of mandamus which included the signatures of more than 50 Democrats, state employees and the Texas AFL-CIO, The Texas Tribune reported.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How Democrats can take control of the immigration debate

After receiving weeks of criticism from Republicans that she was not eager enough to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and, presumably, stage the appropriate photo ops, Vice President Harris went there on Friday, where she communicated that the Biden administration is greatly concerned and has things under control. This message will be greeted with yet more faux outrage from the opposition, which will continue to insist that we are facing an immigration “crisis,” a message that will be dutifully repeated by the news media.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
Indiana StatePosted by
CNN

Indiana must continue pandemic unemployment benefits for now, judge rules

(CNN) — Indiana must continue paying pandemic unemployment benefits to roughly 230,000 Hoosiers until a lawsuit challenging the early termination of the compensation is decided, a state judge ruled Friday. Jobless workers filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to cease the payments -- including...