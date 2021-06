Retired Los Angeles Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal did not mince words when he spoke about Ben Simmons’ dismal Game 7 performance in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “If I play Game 1 and 2, and I know I’m not helping my team out, what do you think am I doing in Game 3?” said O’Neal about Simmons. “Don’t take me seven games to realize that. I don’t wanna hear that, man. I’m not going with that. I like what he said, but don’t take seven games for you to know you are not playing right. Get right. He’s not getting double teamed. Get right. Be aggressive. That’s all I want. Just be aggressive. I don’t wanna hear all that. Stop that. If he was in my locker room, I would’ve knocked his ass out.”