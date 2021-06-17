Cancel
Baidu's Apollo aims to offer robotaxi service to 3 mln users in 2023

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
People visit the booth of Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving system during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Baidu said on Thursday its smart driving unit Apollo plans to cater to a total of 3 million users in China with a fleet of 3,000 robotaxis in 2023.

Baidu also announced that it is partnering with BAIC Group’s electric vehicle (EV) brand ARCFOX to develop Apollo Moon, EV robotaxis that are set to be mass-produced at a cost of 480,000 yuan ($74,766.36) per unit.

The duo will produce 1,000 Apollo Moon EVs in the next three years, Baidu told a press conference in Beijing.

($1 = 6.4200 Chinese yuan renminbi)

