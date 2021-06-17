Lawmakers raise flag in honor of state’s first Juneteenth
In honor of Juneteenth, members of the Black and Latino caucus and others gathered to raise the Pan-African flag at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday night. About 50 people watched as the red, green, and black striped flag was raised ahead of Saturday’s official Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the day slavery ended in Texas on June 19, 1865. (Lawmakers did not say why they raised the Pan-African flag, which represents people of the African diaspora, rather than the Juneteenth flag, which was first raised in Roxbury 20 years ago.)www.bostonglobe.com